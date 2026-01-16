Congress ramps up attack on PM over demolition of temples at Manikarnika Ghat
Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment project in 2023 with an estimated cost of Rs 17.56 crore
The Congress on Friday intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that centuries-old temples and cultural symbols at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat were being demolished at his behest, and demanded that the exercise be halted immediately.
Manikarnika Ghat, one of the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism, is believed to grant moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death, giving it immense religious and cultural significance.
The Congress said any construction or redevelopment at the ghat should be undertaken only after consultations with religious leaders of Kashi. Prime Minister Modi is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, a resident of Varanasi, accused the BJP government of hypocrisy on matters of faith. “We stand firmly with the people and will confront this government. It is clear that the Yogi and Modi governments only pretend to uphold Hindutva; in reality, they are completely atheistic,” Rai said.
Rai, who contested the Lok Sabha elections against Modi from Varanasi in 2019 and 2024, alleged that “demolishing temples has always been Narendra Modi’s legacy”.
Recalling Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Rai said several temples were demolished in the name of road widening and urban beautification at the time. He added that these moves were opposed by then VHP leader Ashok Singhal.
Taking a swipe at Modi’s oft-repeated claim that “Mother Ganga has called me”, Rai alleged that sewage from cruise vessels operating on the river was being discharged into the Ganga.
Rai also raised concerns over the proposed demolition in Dalmandi, an old grain market in Varanasi. “The BJP government is bent on destroying Dalmandi in Banaras. There is no rehabilitation plan, nor is the government listening to the traders. If Dalmandi is destroyed, lakhs will lose their livelihoods and countless families will be ruined,” he said.
A day earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also targeted the Modi government over the issue.
Kharge alleged that Modi wanted to erase historical heritage “only to affix his own nameplate”. “You have committed the crime of demolishing the rare ancient heritage of Manikarnika Ghat, which finds mention in the Gupta period and was later restored by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, under the pretext of renovation,” Kharge said.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of destroying religious and historical heritage in the name of development. “Destroying the country’s religious and historical heritage for the commercial interests of a few individuals is a grave sin. Even earlier, several centuries-old temples in Varanasi were demolished in the name of renovation,” she alleged.
She said these “conspiracies” to erase the religious, spiritual and cultural identity of Kashi must be stopped immediately.
Protests have erupted against a demolition drive under the Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment plan, with demonstrators alleging damage to a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar — a claim denied by the Varanasi district administration.
District magistrate Satyendra Kumar, however on Wednesday claimed that all artefacts had been “secured” by the culture department and would be reinstalled in their original form after the work was completed. He added that the redevelopment was aimed at improving sanitation and space management at the ghat, which witnesses a large number of cremations every day.
As per media reports, Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment project on 7 July 2023 with an estimated cost of Rs 17.56 crore.
The protest, which began on Tuesday, was led by members of the Pal Samaj Samiti and supported by sections of the Marathi community and other local groups.
Mahendra Pal of the Samiti claimed that the idol of Ahilyabai Holkar was removed during the demolition drive. Ajay Sharma, president of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, alleged that several consecrated idols were damaged, calling it an affront to religious sentiments.