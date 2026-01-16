Congress ramps up attack on PM over demolition of temples at Manikarnika Ghat

The Congress on Friday intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that centuries-old temples and cultural symbols at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat were being demolished at his behest, and demanded that the exercise be halted immediately.

Manikarnika Ghat, one of the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism, is believed to grant moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death, giving it immense religious and cultural significance.

The Congress said any construction or redevelopment at the ghat should be undertaken only after consultations with religious leaders of Kashi. Prime Minister Modi is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi.