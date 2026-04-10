Congress readies joint Opposition pushback on women’s quota session

In an escalating political confrontation over the Centre’s move to convene a special session of Parliament on women’s reservation later this month, the Congress on Friday convened its highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), and signalled plans for a coordinated Opposition pushback.

Addressing the meeting, party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of attempting to push through far-reaching constitutional changes during an active election cycle, warning that proposals to amend the women’s reservation framework alongside expanding the strength of Parliament could violate the Model Code of Conduct and have “grave consequences”.

Kharge questioned both the timing and intent behind the 16–18 April session, alleging that the Government of India was seeking to “secure political advantage” by advancing reforms with significant electoral implications without wider consultation.

“Such proposals, which could fundamentally alter India’s electoral architecture, require wide consultation, not legislative haste,” he said.

At the centre of the Congress’ concerns is the convergence of three politically sensitive issues — women’s reservation, delimitation, and the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats.

While reiterating its support for women’s political representation, the party flagged what it termed a “sequencing problem”, arguing that linking reservation to future delimitation could delay implementation while reshaping electoral power balances in favour of certain regions.

Kharge indicated that the government may operationalise women’s reservation only from the 2029 general elections, alongside a fresh redrawing of constituencies.