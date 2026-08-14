Congress’ Saleem Ahmed elected Karnataka Legislative Council chairman

The BJP had fielded P.H. Pujar, setting the stage for a direct contest with Ahmed. The election was necessitated by the resignation of Basavaraj Horatti as Chairman of the Council.

Puttanna said the election had been conducted in accordance with Rule 7(5) of the Council’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Following the announcement of the result, Puttanna asked the Leader of the House, leader of the Opposition, and the mover and seconder of the motion to escort Ahmed to the Chair.

“I request the Hon’ble Leader of the House, the Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition, the mover of the motion and the seconder of the motion to escort Shri Saleem Ahmed to the Chair,” he said.

Ahmed’s election gives the ruling Congress another key position in the state legislature, following a contest that saw the BJP seek to challenge the ruling party’s candidate in the Upper House.

With PTI inputs