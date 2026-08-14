Congress’ Saleem Ahmed elected Karnataka Legislative Council chairman
Ahmed secures 38 votes, while 30 members vote against his election, pro-tem chairman Puttanna announces after the counting
Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed was elected Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday, defeating BJP nominee P.H. Pujar in a closely fought contest.
Ahmed secured 38 votes, while 30 members voted against his election, Pro-tem Chairman Puttanna announced after the votes were counted.
Declaring the result, Puttanna said the motion moved by Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad and seconded by Dr Yathindra S. had been carried in accordance with Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council.
“Since the House has approved the first motion moved by Shri B.K. Hariprasad and seconded by Dr Yathindra S, I declare that Shri Saleem Ahmed has been elected as chairman. I congratulate Shri Saleem Ahmed,” Puttanna said.
The BJP had fielded P.H. Pujar, setting the stage for a direct contest with Ahmed. The election was necessitated by the resignation of Basavaraj Horatti as Chairman of the Council.
Puttanna said the election had been conducted in accordance with Rule 7(5) of the Council’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.
Following the announcement of the result, Puttanna asked the Leader of the House, leader of the Opposition, and the mover and seconder of the motion to escort Ahmed to the Chair.
“I request the Hon’ble Leader of the House, the Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition, the mover of the motion and the seconder of the motion to escort Shri Saleem Ahmed to the Chair,” he said.
Ahmed’s election gives the ruling Congress another key position in the state legislature, following a contest that saw the BJP seek to challenge the ruling party’s candidate in the Upper House.
With PTI inputs