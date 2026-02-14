Congress scores emphatic win in Telangana municipal elections

In a resounding endorsement of the government led by chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Congress party scripted an emphatic victory in Telangana’s municipal elections on Friday, tightening its grip over the state’s urban political landscape even as the BRS and BJP asserted their presence in select pockets.

Across 116 municipalities, where polling for 2,582 wards was held on 11 February, the Congress surged ahead, clinching more than 1,300 wards. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi followed with around 700 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured roughly 275, underlining a competitive but Congress-dominated contest.

In the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls, the Congress captured three and was leading in another, consolidating its urban foothold. The BJP, however, carved out significant victories by winning a majority in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations, marking a notable breakthrough. In Kothagudem, a spirited contest unfolded between the Congress and the CPI, reflecting the layered political dynamics at play.

Several municipalities delivered fractured mandates, prompting major parties to court independents in a bid to cross the majority mark. The counting process, which began at 8 am across 123 centres under tight security, stretched on due to the use of ballot papers — a reminder of the painstaking mechanics of grassroots democracy.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka declared that the Congress had decisively won 83 municipalities and five corporations, describing the outcome as deeply gratifying after nearly two decades of political struggle in the state’s civic arena.