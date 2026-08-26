Congress seeks Kargil-style review of Op Sindoor after Chauhan revelations

The Congress on Wednesday, 26 August called for a structured and comprehensive review of Operation Sindoor, similar to the exercise carried out after the Kargil War, saying "headline-grabbing revelations" cannot substitute for a thorough assessment.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh made the demand a day after former chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan spoke about operational details of the India-Pakistan conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ramesh said Chauhan had made similar disclosures in Singapore earlier and again on Tuesday, including his assertion that Indian forces did not target Pakistan's Kirana Hills, though a loitering munition may have hit the area after losing its running capacity.

In his talk on 'Operation Sindoor and its Aftermath', Chauhan also said a large number of loitering munitions had been sent towards Sargodha and one of them might have come down and hit a hill.

Ramesh said such disclosures should not take the place of a formal review of the operation. "Headline-grabbing revelations being made from time to time in interviews and lectures, whether part of a deliberate strategy or not, are no substitute for a structured and comprehensive review exercise like what the Subrahmanyam Committee had carried out," he said.