Congress serves legal notice to BJP IT cell chief for sharing ‘false’ Rahul video

Two days after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a purportedly fake video accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of 'insulting' the national anthem at the Rachnatmak Congress convention on 13 August, the Congress has served a legal notice on the BJP leader, demanding the post be removed and an unconditional apology issued.

The BJP’s official X handle @BJP4India had shared the clip with the caption: 'Look, Rahul Gandhi has once again insulted the national anthem.' It accused Gandhi of 'disgracing' the national anthem and said the episode had exposed his 'anti-national attitude'.

Congress leaders Amrish Ranjan Pandey and lawyer-politician Ambuj Dixit served the notice on Malviya on behalf of Rachnatmak Congress head Sandeep Dikshit.

The notice sought the 'immediate removal of the content and also an unconditional apology'.