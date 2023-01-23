Congress sets up political affairs committees for MP, Assam

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has also approved a proposal for the appointment of vice-presidents, general secretaries and district presidents in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress.



Abhay Dubey, Ajay Chordia, Archana Jaiswal, Shobha Ozha and Noori Khand are among the 50 new vice-presidents appointed in the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Besides, 105 new general secretaries have also been appointed.



The party has also appointed 64 district presidents across the state.



The Congress has also appointed 16 new vice-presidents and 32 general secretaries in its Assam unit, besides 51 secretaries and 15 joint secretaries.



The party has also appointed 29 new district presidents in the northeastern state.



The Congress has released the names of the political affairs committee members of its Assam unit. State party in-charge Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Nandita Das are among those who have found a place in the committee.