Congress slams BJP govt for rolling back pro-people schemes in Rajasthan

The Congress on Sunday said its previous government in Rajasthan passed a series of visionary laws to meaningfully improve the quality of life of thousands in the state and asked why the current BJP dispensation is "rolling back" pro-people schemes.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed the questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rallies in Jalore and Banswara.

"Why is the BJP government rolling back the INC's pro-people schemes? Does the PM prioritise his businessmen friends over Rajasthan's rural communities? Why has ERCP not been designated a national project yet," Ramesh asked in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", Ramesh said when the Congress was in power in Rajasthan, it passed a series of visionary laws that would meaningfully improve the quality of life of thousands in the state.

"The Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Act, the addition of 25 extra days for MGNREGA (Rural) over and above the sanctioned 100 days, the Indira Gandhi Shahari Rojgar Yojana Act which guaranteed 100 days of employment to families residing in urban areas, the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare Act), and the Right to Health Act which provided universal health coverage -- all these schemes provided crucial protections to vulnerable populations," he said.

"Instead of these acts being implemented, we are now seeing a breakdown of governance since the BJP came to power in December 2023," the Congress leader alleged.

At least 15.5 lakh pensioners in Rajasthan have not received their pensions since January this year due to "verification" issues, he claimed.