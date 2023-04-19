Congress slams Jaishankar for accusing Siddaramaiah of politicising Sudan conflict

The Congress on Wednesday slammed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accusing former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of politicising the issue of Indians stranded in Sudan, saying it was an "appalling response" to a "genuine appeal" for assistance.

The Opposition party lashed out at the Modi government over the issue, saying the problem with most of ministers is that they are so eager to prove their loyalty to "their master and be his voice" that they have forgotten that they are sworn to certain responsibilities.

The issue began with Siddaramaiah posting a series of tweets saying "it is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war."

The former Karnataka CM urged the PMO, the Union Home Minister's office and the Ministry of External Affairs to "immediately intervene" and ensure the safe return of the Indians.