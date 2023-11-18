Congress takes on Modi govt for closure of over 40,000 companies in two years
Party MP Jairam Ramesh says this reinforces the Congress' long-standing claim that economic disparities have surged under PM Modi's leadership
The Congress party has strongly criticised the Central government, accusing it of being responsible for the closure of more than 40,000 manufacturing units in the country over the past two years, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said this trend indicates a significant threat to the backbone of the economy, while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "preoccupied with favouring close associates and engaging in political campaigns".
Expressing his concerns, Ramesh stated in a post on X, "The manufacturing sector, which forms the bedrock of the country's economy, is facing severe deterioration. In the two years following the Covid-19 period, 40,175 manufacturing companies have shut down. Despite this alarming situation, the Prime Minister seems indifferent, focusing instead on favoring his close friends and campaigning."
Highlighting the contrast between large and small businesses, Ramesh remarked, "While big companies are thriving, small businesses are perishing. This once again substantiates our consistent claim, dating back to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, that economic disparities in the country have escalated rapidly under the leadership of the Modi government."
The Congress has been critical of the government over the handling of the economy by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and has been targeting the government over the growing wealth inequality in the country.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been raising these issues during the 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra 2022 and also at public meetings and in press conferences.
Earlier this month, Congress sources had said the possibility of a second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra between December and February can’t be ruled out.
In September 2023, members of the Congress working committee, including former Union minister P Chidambaram, had urged Rahul Gandhi to initiate another Bharat Jodo Yatra, this time spanning east to west.
"That matter is under consideration," he had said in response to a question about organising the second edition of the campaign.
With inputs from IANS