Congress takes on Modi govt for closure of over 40,000 companies in two years

The Congress party has strongly criticised the Central government, accusing it of being responsible for the closure of more than 40,000 manufacturing units in the country over the past two years, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said this trend indicates a significant threat to the backbone of the economy, while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "preoccupied with favouring close associates and engaging in political campaigns".

Expressing his concerns, Ramesh stated in a post on X, "The manufacturing sector, which forms the bedrock of the country's economy, is facing severe deterioration. In the two years following the Covid-19 period, 40,175 manufacturing companies have shut down. Despite this alarming situation, the Prime Minister seems indifferent, focusing instead on favoring his close friends and campaigning."