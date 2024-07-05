How did Modi govt allow unilateral hike in mobile service tariff, Congress asks

A week after major mobile companies increased their tariffs, the Congress party on Friday questioned the rationale behind the increase and attacked the Modi government for ‘burdening’ 109 crore cellphone users in India.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the Modi government for allowing three major private telecom companies — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — to increase mobile service tariffs.

Surjewala condemned the unilateral tariff hikes, highlighting that the companies collectively raised rates by an average of 15 per cent effective from 3 and 4 July 2024. Saying Modi 3.0 is thriving on "crony capitalism", Surjewala condemned the Union government for not conducting a survey or study before allowing the increase.