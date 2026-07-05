Congress targets BJP-RSS over Ram Temple donation scam

The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-RSS, alleging that the reported embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a "massive scam" and questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the controversy.

Addressing the media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of pursuing what he described as a three-pronged strategy of "vote chori, seat chori, chanda chori" (stealing votes, seats and donations), while also demanding a probe monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Calling the alleged diversion of temple donations a grave betrayal of public faith, Ramesh said, "'Chanda chori' has taken place beyond any doubt. The RSS statement on the issue is disgraceful and shameful. These are the very people who claim to issue certificates of integrity, honesty and nationalism to others, but have now been caught in the most disgraceful manner."

Alleging that donations worth thousands of crores of rupees had been siphoned off, he said those responsible must face the strictest action.

"There should be an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge. The toughest possible action should be taken against all the accused. But the silence of the Prime Minister and the mome minister is shocking," Ramesh said.