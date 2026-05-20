Congress targets Narendra Modi over Norway media interaction

The Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising him for not taking questions from the media during his visit to Norway and accusing him of weakening India’s democratic tradition of free press engagement.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the prime minister has consistently avoided press conferences over the last 12 years and “does not feel comfortable facing questions.”

“The entire country witnessed how our ‘teleprompter-jeevi’ PM was seen dodging and running away from a mere question on foreign soil. The world saw that the head of state of the world’s largest democracy is not comfortable facing even a single question,” Ramesh said in a post on X.