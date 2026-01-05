Congress to hold ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Indore over contaminated water crisis
Party seeks resignation of minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, alleging deaths higher than official count
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP-led state government, announcing a ‘Nyay Yatra’ (March for Justice) in Indore on 11 January to demand accountability for the city’s contaminated water crisis, which the party claims has claimed far more lives than officially acknowledged.
The march has been called to press for the resignation of Urban Administration Minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, whom the Congress is holding directly responsible for the situation in Bhagirathpura, one of the worst-affected areas.
The decision was taken at a meeting of Congress leaders, including block presidents and councillors, where the protest strategy was finalised. State Congress president Jitu Patwari accused the BJP administration of attempting to downplay the scale of the tragedy by suppressing the actual death toll and restricting access to the affected locality.
“With another death reported on Monday, the number of fatalities due to contaminated water supplied by the municipal corporation has reached 30,” Patwari alleged, contradicting official figures. He also claimed that Congress leaders, including former minister Sajjan Verma, were prevented from visiting families in Bhagirathpura.
The Nyay Yatra will begin at Bada Ganpati Chouraha and conclude at the statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar in the Rajwada area. Congress leaders said the march would seek justice for affected families and include tributes across different wards of the city.
Describing the incident as “premeditated murder” rather than administrative negligence, Patwari demanded that murder cases be registered against those responsible for the contaminated water supply.
According to official submissions made before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, four deaths have been confirmed so far, with more than 200 people hospitalised after sewage allegedly leaked into drinking water pipelines. Thousands reportedly suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting during the outbreak.
However, residents and opposition leaders have disputed these figures, with some claims placing the death toll at 17 or higher. The crisis, which emerged between 21 and 25 December, 2025, has raised serious questions about civic infrastructure in Indore, often projected as India’s cleanest city.
Political tensions have been further inflamed by protests over Vijayvargiya’s controversial remark dismissing a journalist’s question on the crisis, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.
As the row intensifies, the Congress says the Nyay Yatra will mobilise public support to demand transparency, accountability and justice for those affected by the water contamination.
With IANS inputs
