Congress to hold ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Indore over contaminated water crisis

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP-led state government, announcing a ‘Nyay Yatra’ (March for Justice) in Indore on 11 January to demand accountability for the city’s contaminated water crisis, which the party claims has claimed far more lives than officially acknowledged.

The march has been called to press for the resignation of Urban Administration Minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, whom the Congress is holding directly responsible for the situation in Bhagirathpura, one of the worst-affected areas.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Congress leaders, including block presidents and councillors, where the protest strategy was finalised. State Congress president Jitu Patwari accused the BJP administration of attempting to downplay the scale of the tragedy by suppressing the actual death toll and restricting access to the affected locality.

“With another death reported on Monday, the number of fatalities due to contaminated water supplied by the municipal corporation has reached 30,” Patwari alleged, contradicting official figures. He also claimed that Congress leaders, including former minister Sajjan Verma, were prevented from visiting families in Bhagirathpura.

The Nyay Yatra will begin at Bada Ganpati Chouraha and conclude at the statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar in the Rajwada area. Congress leaders said the march would seek justice for affected families and include tributes across different wards of the city.

Describing the incident as “premeditated murder” rather than administrative negligence, Patwari demanded that murder cases be registered against those responsible for the contaminated water supply.