Congress to release separate manifesto ‘Priyadarshini’ for women in Madhya Pradesh

Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a separate manifesto for women will be released in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress sources say.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

Congress leader and spokesperson KK Mishra said that “apart from ‘Priyardarshini’, a common manifesto will also be released.”

Mishra added, “The idea is to address and resolve problems faced by women in MP. 80 per cent of the work has been done by the committees/sub-committees tasked with preparing the ‘Priyadarshini’ manifesto”.

Chairman of the Vachan Patra Advisory Committee, Rajendra Singh said in Bhopal, “Ten sub-committees have been formed to submit manifesto-related information pertaining to different segments of the society.”

“A meeting of the sub-committees will be held next month,” he added.