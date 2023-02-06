Congress Tripura manifesto promises old pension scheme, free 150 units of electricity

Roy Barman said a realistic approach will be made to solve the problem of 10,323 retrenched teachers and SSA teachers will be given better remuneration. The Congress also favours empowerment of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by amending 125th Constitution.



"We are committed to the welfare of poor tribal people and the party will announce a special package for their betterment if the people bless the party in the elections.



"The party also promised to provide free 150 units of electricity to the people by preventing pilferage and transmission loss", he said, adding that the law and order will be dealt with an iron hand.



The Congress is contesting the 60-member Tripura Assembly in alliance with the CPI(M). The party has put up candidates in 13 seats.



The Tripura Assembly election will be held on February 16.