Congress unveils 2nd Bihar roster, adds 5 fresh faces to electoral symphony

As the political winds sweep across Bihar, the Congress on Saturday, 18 October, unfurled its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, adding another layer to the unfolding electoral drama.

With five fresh names joining the fray, the party has now declared 53 candidates out of the 243 seats that will decide Bihar’s political future in the two-phase polls slated for 6 and 11 November.

According to an official letter issued from the office of AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, the party named Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Narkatiaganj), Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj), Irfan Alam (Kasba), Jitender Yadav (Purnia), and Mohan Shrivasta (Gaya Town) as its nominees — additions that round off a first list of 48 contenders unveiled on Friday. The votes will be counted on 14 November, setting the stage for what promises to be a charged political showdown.