Congress urges Centre to swiftly honour Ladakhis’ long-standing aspirations

The Congress on Friday, 26 September, called on the central government to urgently address the distress and anguish of the people of Ladakh, stressing that mere dialogue is no longer enough and that their legitimate aspirations must be fulfilled at the earliest.

The statement comes in the aftermath of violent protests in Leh town on Wednesday, which left four people dead and around 90 injured. The unrest erupted during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been demanding statehood for Ladakh and the extension of protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in-charge of communications, highlighted that six years after the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, local expectations have turned into massive disappointment and disenchantment.