Congress urges Centre to swiftly honour Ladakhis’ long-standing aspirations
Jairam Ramesh says six years after Ladakh became a Union Territory, local expectations have given way to disappointment
The Congress on Friday, 26 September, called on the central government to urgently address the distress and anguish of the people of Ladakh, stressing that mere dialogue is no longer enough and that their legitimate aspirations must be fulfilled at the earliest.
The statement comes in the aftermath of violent protests in Leh town on Wednesday, which left four people dead and around 90 injured. The unrest erupted during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been demanding statehood for Ladakh and the extension of protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in-charge of communications, highlighted that six years after the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, local expectations have turned into massive disappointment and disenchantment.
“The people of Ladakh have seen their land and employment rights under severe threat, while local administration and elected bodies have been effectively taken over by the lieutenant governor and bureaucracy,” Ramesh said on X.
He added that the people have been met with repeated meetings and discussions on their demands, but concrete action has been lacking. Ramesh also pointed to security concerns arising from China’s unilateral abrogation of the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the perceived “clean chit” given to China by the PM on June 19, 2020, which has added to local uncertainty.
“Ladakh holds profound cultural, economic, ecological, and strategic importance to India. The people of Ladakh have, at all times, been proud Indians. Their distress must awaken the government’s conscience—not just for talks, but for fulfilling their aspirations in full measure at the earliest,” he said.
Following the violent protests, an uneasy calm prevailed in Leh on Thursday, with police and paramilitary forces enforcing a strict curfew. So far, at least 50 people have been detained in connection with the unrest. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as demands for Sixth Schedule protections and statehood remain central to the agitation.
