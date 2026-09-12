Congress urges Modi govt to rebuild Global South trust ahead of BRICS summit
Salman Khurshid says Congress welcomes BRICS’ growing role in advancing Global South interests and shaping a more equitable world order
The Congress on Saturday urged the BJP-led government to take concrete steps to rebuild confidence among India’s partners in the Global South, asserting that New Delhi must demonstrate that it remains a credible and constructive partner, particularly during periods of geopolitical crisis.
In a statement, Congress Foreign Affairs Department chairman Salman Khurshid said the party welcomed the growing significance of BRICS as a platform for shaping global affairs, advancing the interests of the Global South and promoting a more equitable international order.
Khurshid said India should work closely with its BRICS partners at a time when the world is facing geopolitical fragmentation, economic coercion, supply-chain disruptions, armed conflicts and climate-related pressures.
“The Indian National Congress welcomes the continued evolution and growing significance of BRICS as a platform for shaping global developments, advancing the legitimate aspirations of the Global South, and ensuring fullness of life for all peoples,” the statement said.
The Congress argued that India should provide “moral leadership and strategic clarity” within BRICS while protecting its national interests. It cited the country’s historical positions on issues including the Korean War, decolonisation, apartheid in South Africa, conflicts in West Asia and reform of global institutions as examples of India’s role in the Global South.
The party also invoked the legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying successive governments since Independence had sought to balance India’s strategic interests with its commitment to a rules-based international order, sovereign equality, peaceful coexistence and human dignity.
The Congress noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that India must be a voice for the Global South, but argued that such declarations need to be backed by consistent diplomatic action.
The opposition party called on the Modi government to restore what it described as India’s historically significant diplomatic space and stature.
It specifically cited concerns over the perception that India had endorsed attacks on BRICS member Iran, New Delhi’s “limited diplomatic role” in the ongoing West Asia conflict and what it termed the government’s reluctance to help build consensus among BRICS members.
The Congress also criticised what it described as inadequate Indian support for South Africa, a founding BRICS member, during periods of diplomatic pressure.
“The BJP government must, therefore, take deliberate steps to rebuild confidence among partners in the Global South by demonstrating that India remains a credible and constructive partner, even in times of crisis,” the party said.
The Congress also raised concerns over India’s trade relationship with BRICS countries, saying that despite BRICS nations accounting for 19.6 per cent of global merchandise trade, India’s trade ties with the grouping remain “deeply imbalanced”.
While acknowledging efforts around the proposed BRICS Pay system, the party urged the government to use India’s BRICS chairmanship to secure greater market access for Indian goods and services.
It called for measures to address non-tariff barriers and other restrictions while ensuring “fair and predictable” conditions for Indian companies seeking to expand in BRICS markets.
The Congress also called for greater cooperation on supply-chain security and connectivity, as well as efforts to operationalise the Contingent Reserve Arrangement established in 2014. India has pledged $18 billion to the arrangement, it said.
The party further urged the government to ensure that commitments made at the 2021 BRICS Summit, hosted by India, translate into tangible outcomes.
Among these, it highlighted the need to secure firm BRICS support for India’s bid for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.
The Congress also called on Prime Minister Modi to hold a press conference to brief the country on the discussions and outcomes of the BRICS Summit.
The Congress said India should use the 18th BRICS Summit to strengthen cooperation among member states without allowing the grouping to become a vehicle for bloc politics.
It called for deeper South-South cooperation, reforms to global institutions and a stronger role for BRICS as a stabilising forum amid growing international fragmentation.
The party said India should demonstrate that “strategic autonomy can coexist with constructive and consequential multilateralism”.
“India must unequivocally demonstrate that it is strong enough to advance its own interests, while being principled enough to stand with those who seek a fairer world, and be trusted enough to serve as a credible bridge between the Global South and Global North,” the Congress said.
With IANS inputs