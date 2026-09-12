Congress urges Modi govt to rebuild Global South trust ahead of BRICS summit

The Congress noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that India must be a voice for the Global South, but argued that such declarations need to be backed by consistent diplomatic action.

The opposition party called on the Modi government to restore what it described as India’s historically significant diplomatic space and stature.

It specifically cited concerns over the perception that India had endorsed attacks on BRICS member Iran, New Delhi’s “limited diplomatic role” in the ongoing West Asia conflict and what it termed the government’s reluctance to help build consensus among BRICS members.

The Congress also criticised what it described as inadequate Indian support for South Africa, a founding BRICS member, during periods of diplomatic pressure.

“The BJP government must, therefore, take deliberate steps to rebuild confidence among partners in the Global South by demonstrating that India remains a credible and constructive partner, even in times of crisis,” the party said.

The Congress also raised concerns over India’s trade relationship with BRICS countries, saying that despite BRICS nations accounting for 19.6 per cent of global merchandise trade, India’s trade ties with the grouping remain “deeply imbalanced”.

While acknowledging efforts around the proposed BRICS Pay system, the party urged the government to use India’s BRICS chairmanship to secure greater market access for Indian goods and services.

It called for measures to address non-tariff barriers and other restrictions while ensuring “fair and predictable” conditions for Indian companies seeking to expand in BRICS markets.

The Congress also called for greater cooperation on supply-chain security and connectivity, as well as efforts to operationalise the Contingent Reserve Arrangement established in 2014. India has pledged $18 billion to the arrangement, it said.

The party further urged the government to ensure that commitments made at the 2021 BRICS Summit, hosted by India, translate into tangible outcomes.

Among these, it highlighted the need to secure firm BRICS support for India’s bid for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

The Congress also called on Prime Minister Modi to hold a press conference to brief the country on the discussions and outcomes of the BRICS Summit.

The Congress said India should use the 18th BRICS Summit to strengthen cooperation among member states without allowing the grouping to become a vehicle for bloc politics.

It called for deeper South-South cooperation, reforms to global institutions and a stronger role for BRICS as a stabilising forum amid growing international fragmentation.

The party said India should demonstrate that “strategic autonomy can coexist with constructive and consequential multilateralism”.

“India must unequivocally demonstrate that it is strong enough to advance its own interests, while being principled enough to stand with those who seek a fairer world, and be trusted enough to serve as a credible bridge between the Global South and Global North,” the Congress said.

With IANS inputs