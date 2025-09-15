Congress welcomes HC decision on Dasara opening, BJP says will bring law on coming to power

The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed petitions challenging the state government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festivities, prompting sharp political sparring between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice C.M. Joshi declined to entertain four public interest litigations, including one filed by former BJP MP Pratap Simha, ruling that the petitioners had failed to establish any Constitutional or legal violation. The Mysuru district administration had formally invited Mushtaq on 3 September.

The move has been controversial, with BJP leaders and their supporters arguing that Dasara — traditionally opened with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to goddess Chamundeshwari — should not be inaugurated by someone they accuse of having made “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Kannada” statements in the past.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of communal politics. “They (BJP) say Banu Mushtaq should not offer prayers on Chamundi hill, she should not inaugurate Dasara as she is from another religion. I don’t understand them. We are living in a secular system and the Constitution clearly says that there should be equality… despite so many years after independence, still some vested interests are behaving like bigots. This should be condemned by the entire society,” he said at an event.

Taking aim at Simha without naming him, the CM added: “If a former Lok Sabha member doesn’t know the Constitution, what should we say?... such fools are there in our country. There are other issues to do politics, I won’t say they shouldn’t do it, because in a democracy, opposition’s views should also be respected and that’s the essence of democracy. But, misleading people is condemnable.”