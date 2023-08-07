Congress workers celebrate Rahul’s reinstatement as MP

The Congress workers went in a celebratory mood after the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, three days after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction in 'Modi surname' remarks defamation case.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the government saying that "whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi government should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating Democracy by targeting opposition leaders."

The Congress workers bursted crackers outside the party headquarters and some workers also danced to the tunes of Rajasthani and Haryanvi folk songs after the membership of Rahul Gandhi was restored.

Even Kharge shared sweets with the party leaders after the membership of the party Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was restored.