Congress workers detained ahead of Modi's Kochi visit

Condemning the detention of the Congress leaders and workers, Shiyas said they had no plans to hold any sort of protests in connection with the Prime Minister's Kochi visit.



This is an undemocratic action from the side of the Kerala police, he alleged.



The Prime Minister will arrive here on Monday for a two-day visit to Kerala, during which he will be attending several programmes including a roadshow.



Modi will land at INS Garuda naval air station in Kochi around 5 pm and, from there, travel as part of the roadshow to Sacred Heart College Grounds.



Security has been tightened along the route of the roadshow, with 2,060 police personnel being deployed in the city as part of the arrangements for Modi's visit.