Consider Aadhaar as 12th prescribed document for Bihar SIR: SC to EC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 September, has once again asked the Election Commission (EC) to recognise Aadhaar as the 12th document of identity for voters in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi clarified that Aadhaar would serve only as proof of identity, not citizenship. The EC has been asked to issue directions during the day for its acceptance.

Currently, 11 documents are prescribed for the SIR exercise. The bench stressed that only genuine citizens should be enrolled, adding that forged documents must be weeded out to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the rolls.

The court also sought the EC’s explanation for showcause notices issued to officials who had refused to accept Aadhaar cards from voters.