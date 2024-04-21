Constitution will be scrapped, democracy will end if BJP returns to power: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that democracy will end in the country if the “Modi-Shah sarkar” returns to power and accused the ruling party of telling lies.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, Kharge said they will also scrap the Constitution.

“They will scrap the Constitution scripted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. If you want to keep it alive, uphold the right to vote for women, labourers and farmers, then vote for the Congress and its 'panja' (hand) symbol,” the Congress leader appealed to the voters.

The Satna Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

“Democracy will end if Modi-Shah's government returns to power,” Kharge warned addressing the public meeting held in support of Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha.

The only work the BJP does is to abuse Congress, and the Gandhi family and ruin the Constitution, Kharge alleged.

“Modi is saying that even Dr Ambekdar can’t change the Constitution. These are his words, not mine… If it is true why do your MPs and MLAs say that give us a two-thirds majority, we will change the Constitution... Anantkumar Hedge (MP from Karnataka) says we want 400 seats to change the Constitution. These are their words,” he said.