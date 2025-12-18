Cough syrup scam began in UP; govt protecting culprits: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that a sprawling racket involving the illegal supply of codeine-based cough syrups — now ballooning into a scam worth thousands of crores — has its origins in the state, with the ruling dispensation shielding those at the helm.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters after a meeting of SP MLAs, Yadav claimed the operation began in what he pointedly described as the “area of the Pradhan Sansad”, an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. What was once believed to be a relatively small scam, he said, has since unravelled into a nationwide — and even international — network, with its nerve centre firmly rooted in Uttar Pradesh.

“The menace of codeine and cough syrup abuse is not confined to Uttar Pradesh alone; it is a national concern,” Yadav said, alleging that the racket’s tentacles stretch across the country and beyond its borders. He asserted that crucial links in the chain lie in districts adjoining the Prime Minister’s constituency, reinforcing his charge that the entire operation is being run from the state itself.

Yadav said the alleged racket dominated discussions during the SP legislators’ meeting, with the party preparing to raise the issue forcefully in the upcoming assembly session. He accused the state government of dragging its feet, contrasting the apparent inaction in this case with the swift deployment of bulldozers in other high-profile matters. “It seems the government’s bulldozer has lost its driver — and its key,” he quipped.