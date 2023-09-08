CPI(M) alleges large-scale rigging, demands fresh polls in Tripura seats

The CPI(M) on Friday alleged "large-scale rigging" in the byelections in Tripura's Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies, and demanded fresh polls, questioning the BJP's victory from both the seats. The Tipra Motha and the Congress — the state's other two Opposition parties — did not field their candidates.

In a statement, the CPI(M) politbureau said the results of the byelections in Boxanagar (which the CPI(M) had won in February) and Dhanpur, as declared by the chief electoral officer, "vindicate the apprehensions raised by the Left Front and justifies the demand for countermanding them and holding fresh polls under strict supervision".

"In (the) Boxanagar constituency, the BJP won securing 89 per cent of the votes polled and 71 per cent in (the) Dhanpur constituency. This is unprecedented in the state's history of elections," the CPI(M) said.