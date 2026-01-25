CPI(M) flags mass voter inclusion in SIR, writes to Kerala CEO seeking scrutiny
Party alleges lack of verification, seeks publication of inclusion lists; raises concerns over electoral process
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala expressing concern over what it described as large-scale inclusion of voters in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
Addressing reporters here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said several issues have surfaced in the course of the revision exercise, particularly relating to the inclusion of new voters.
Govindan said the list of applicants seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls has neither been published on the Election Commission website nor shared with political parties, raising questions over transparency.
“As per Election Commission details, around 26 lakh people have been included in the voters’ list. It is doubtful how such a large number of voters are being added when their details cannot be properly verified,” he said.
He alleged that more than 20,000 voters were being added in each assembly constituency on average.
“On verification, we suspect that certain moves are being made deliberately,” Govindan said, without elaborating.
The CPI(M) leader stressed that applications for inclusion should be processed only after physical verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
“However, BLOs themselves are unaware of many of the inclusions taking place. People from different parts of the country are allegedly being added in large numbers without the required certificates,” he claimed.
Govindan said he has written to the Chief Electoral Officer urging a serious and immediate examination of the issue to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.
Turning to political issues, Govindan alleged that both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had raised the Sabarimala issue during previous local body elections to divert attention from the state government’s development and welfare initiatives.
He questioned why Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan had not explained a reported meeting between prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
“Now Satheesan claims the SIT probe is proceeding in the wrong direction. The investigation was expanded due to other aspects that emerged, and the delay in filing the charge sheet was in line with directions of the Kerala High Court,” Govindan said.
He further alleged that after the arrest of the Tantri (chief priest) in the Sabarimala-linked case, the BJP stopped raising the issue and “maintained silence”.
Govindan also accused the UDF of deliberately disrupting proceedings of the Kerala Assembly to prevent discussion on Sabarimala-related matters.
“They know that if these issues are discussed in the Assembly, they will be in the dock,” he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Thiruvananthapuram, the CPI(M) leader alleged that promised announcements on development and mega projects failed to materialise.
“The Prime Minister delivered a political speech without announcing any development initiatives. People have realised they were cheated,” he claimed.
On the Vizhinjam port project, Govindan alleged that the Opposition Leader had earlier opposed the project and supported protests that turned violent.
He said the Viability Gap Funding promised by the Centre was not provided as a grant, and that Rs 817 crore was extended only as a loan, while the Kerala government spent Rs 4,770 crore on the project.
Govindan also warned against what he described as executive interference in constitutional bodies, citing a recent statement by Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan regarding the transfer of a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge against the collegium’s recommendation.
He said the CPI(M) state committee had discussed the party’s house visit programme and claimed there was no anti-government sentiment on the ground.
“Even people who voted for the UDF in local body elections have realised that Kerala has not witnessed communal riots in the last 10 years and will support the LDF to protect communal harmony,” he said.
On allegations by a CPI(M) Kannur district committee member regarding misappropriation of funds by Payyanur MLA T I Madhusoodanan, Govindan said the matter would be decided by the district secretariat and district committee, noting that an inquiry had already been conducted.
He also rejected allegations of diversion of funds collected for the family of a slain party worker, and instead accused the Congress of failing to fulfil its promise to build houses for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide.
