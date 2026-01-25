CPI(M) flags mass voter inclusion in SIR, writes to Kerala CEO seeking scrutiny

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala expressing concern over what it described as large-scale inclusion of voters in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Addressing reporters here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said several issues have surfaced in the course of the revision exercise, particularly relating to the inclusion of new voters.

Govindan said the list of applicants seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls has neither been published on the Election Commission website nor shared with political parties, raising questions over transparency.

“As per Election Commission details, around 26 lakh people have been included in the voters’ list. It is doubtful how such a large number of voters are being added when their details cannot be properly verified,” he said.

He alleged that more than 20,000 voters were being added in each assembly constituency on average.

“On verification, we suspect that certain moves are being made deliberately,” Govindan said, without elaborating.

The CPI(M) leader stressed that applications for inclusion should be processed only after physical verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

“However, BLOs themselves are unaware of many of the inclusions taking place. People from different parts of the country are allegedly being added in large numbers without the required certificates,” he claimed.

Govindan said he has written to the Chief Electoral Officer urging a serious and immediate examination of the issue to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Turning to political issues, Govindan alleged that both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had raised the Sabarimala issue during previous local body elections to divert attention from the state government’s development and welfare initiatives.

He questioned why Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan had not explained a reported meeting between prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.