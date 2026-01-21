CPI(M) long march against VB-GRAMG halted in Palghar, sit-in ongoing

A CPI(M)-led long march demanding the scrapping of the VB-GRAMG [Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)] scheme was halted by the district administration in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, 19 January, triggering an ongoing standoff at the collectorate as thousands of farmers and tribal people protested.

The march, which began on 19 January from Charoti in Dahanu tehsil, saw the participation of around 50,000 people. Protesters raised a 12-point charter of demands, including strict implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), restoration of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), cancellation of the Smart Meter scheme, repeal of the four Labour Codes, and withdrawal of the proposed Wadhwan and Murbe port projects.