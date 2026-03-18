Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls sparks ‘horse trading’ charges; Congress acts against MLAs

Allegations of “horse trading” surfaced after cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, Odisha and Haryana, prompting the Congress to suspend three of its MLAs in Odisha and warn of strict action against some legislators in Haryana.

The ruling NDA (National Democratic Alliance) won nine of the 11 seats that went to polls on Monday, including all five in Bihar, three of four in Odisha and one of two in Haryana. Overall, the alliance has secured 22 of the 37 seats falling vacant on 2 April, boosting its strength in the Upper House.

Cross-voting triggers political storm

In Haryana, BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia and Congress’s Karamvir Singh Boudh were elected after a closely contested vote marked by allegations of cross-voting and breach of secrecy.

Boudh secured 28 votes, narrowly defeating Independent candidate Satish Nandal, who polled 16 votes. Five votes — four from Congress and one from BJP — were declared invalid, officials said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claimed, “Five Congress MLAs cross-voted. Four of their votes were rejected.”

The Congress said it would initiate disciplinary action. “We are going to issue a show-cause notice,” party in-charge for Haryana B.K. Hariprasad said.

State Congress chief Rao Narender Singh said, “Those who betrayed the Congress will face strict action.”

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged attempts to influence the outcome, saying, “They tried all tactics. But Congress passed the ‘Agni Pariksha’.”