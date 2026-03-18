Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls sparks ‘horse trading’ charges; Congress acts against MLAs
Party suspends three Odisha legislators, warns of action in Haryana amid political row
Allegations of “horse trading” surfaced after cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, Odisha and Haryana, prompting the Congress to suspend three of its MLAs in Odisha and warn of strict action against some legislators in Haryana.
The ruling NDA (National Democratic Alliance) won nine of the 11 seats that went to polls on Monday, including all five in Bihar, three of four in Odisha and one of two in Haryana. Overall, the alliance has secured 22 of the 37 seats falling vacant on 2 April, boosting its strength in the Upper House.
Cross-voting triggers political storm
In Haryana, BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia and Congress’s Karamvir Singh Boudh were elected after a closely contested vote marked by allegations of cross-voting and breach of secrecy.
Boudh secured 28 votes, narrowly defeating Independent candidate Satish Nandal, who polled 16 votes. Five votes — four from Congress and one from BJP — were declared invalid, officials said.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claimed, “Five Congress MLAs cross-voted. Four of their votes were rejected.”
The Congress said it would initiate disciplinary action. “We are going to issue a show-cause notice,” party in-charge for Haryana B.K. Hariprasad said.
State Congress chief Rao Narender Singh said, “Those who betrayed the Congress will face strict action.”
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged attempts to influence the outcome, saying, “They tried all tactics. But Congress passed the ‘Agni Pariksha’.”
Congress MP Deepender Hooda accused the BJP of “vote chori” and alleged attempts to “murder democracy”.
Action in Odisha, allegations in Bihar
In Odisha, the Congress suspended three MLAs — Ramesh Chandra Jena, Dasarathi Gomango and Sofia Firdous — for allegedly voting in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray.
State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das termed the act a “betrayal” and said the party would seek their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule.
Congress legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam wrote to the Assembly Speaker seeking action, stating the MLAs’ conduct “undermined party discipline”.
Congress MP Manish Tewari said repeated allegations of “horse trading” pointed to the need to review anti-defection laws.
In Bihar, opposition parties accused the NDA of using “money power” to secure victory, an allegation rejected by the BJP and its allies, who blamed the opposition for failing to manage its legislators.
Among those elected from Bihar were Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Nitin Nabin. Separately, leaders including Sharad Pawar and Ramdas Athawale were elected unopposed earlier.
The Rajya Sabha elections have once again highlighted concerns over cross-voting and political defections, with parties trading accusations over electoral integrity.