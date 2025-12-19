Current situation in Bangladesh complex and evolving: Parliamentary committee

The report quotes India’s foreign secretary, who stated during the 4 August 2025, committee session: “There is no change in our overall approach following the events of August 2024. We remain committed to a constructive, pragmatic, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh.” He highlighted engagement on strategic and regional security issues, while also acknowledging concerns over rising extremism, attacks on minorities, and challenges to the bilateral environment.

The committee report identifies key challenges in India-Bangladesh relations today: illegal immigration, radicalisation and extremism, regional security, and hostile rhetoric against India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These are being addressed through cooperation with Dhaka and efforts to disseminate factual narratives. The MEA also confirmed that India has raised concerns regarding attacks on minorities at multiple levels, reflecting a commitment to human rights and regional stability.

Witnesses appearing before the committee described the current juncture as India’s greatest strategic challenge in Bangladesh since the Liberation War of 1971. Unlike 1971, when the challenge was existential, today’s scenario reflects a generational shift, a recalibration of political order, and potential realignment influenced by external powers such as China and Pakistan. One witness warned that without careful diplomatic engagement, India risks losing strategic space in Dhaka — not to war, but to irrelevance.

Yet, the enduring legacy of 1971 continues to anchor bilateral goodwill. The foreign secretary reaffirmed that historical ties, commemorated annually on Victory Day, 16th December, continue to foster a sense of brotherhood. “Even as a new generation grows up in Bangladesh,” he noted, “the spirit of 1971 will remain a guiding light for cooperation and mutual respect.”

As India navigates this intricate landscape, the report underscores the importance of strategic foresight, diplomatic engagement, and reaffirmation of shared history in preserving a partnership that has long been central to the region’s peace, stability, and prosperity.

With PTI inputs