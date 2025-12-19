Current situation in Bangladesh complex and evolving: Parliamentary committee
Violence and restrictions persist, with inflation and slowdown fueling social unrest
India faces a delicate and evolving chapter in its relationship with Bangladesh, a reality underscored in the recently presented report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Titled “Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship”, the report, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, paints a picture of a neighboring nation grappling with political upheaval, social unrest, and economic strain — challenges that ripple across borders.
The committee notes that the current situation in Bangladesh is complex and fluid, with uncertainty surrounding the schedule of democratic elections and the aftermath of political events in August 2024, which triggered a wave of instability. Violence, attacks on minorities and tribal communities, intimidation of journalists, intellectuals, and academicians, and restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly have become worrying norms. Rising inflation and economic slowdown have compounded these social tensions, creating an environment of hardship and unrest.
Despite these challenges, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reassured the committee that India has taken steps to insulate bilateral relations from domestic turbulence in Bangladesh, maintaining a steady course of engagement with the interim government while supporting the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people. India’s approach, the MEA emphasized, is people-oriented and not directed at any particular political dispensation.
The report quotes India’s foreign secretary, who stated during the 4 August 2025, committee session: “There is no change in our overall approach following the events of August 2024. We remain committed to a constructive, pragmatic, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh.” He highlighted engagement on strategic and regional security issues, while also acknowledging concerns over rising extremism, attacks on minorities, and challenges to the bilateral environment.
The committee report identifies key challenges in India-Bangladesh relations today: illegal immigration, radicalisation and extremism, regional security, and hostile rhetoric against India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These are being addressed through cooperation with Dhaka and efforts to disseminate factual narratives. The MEA also confirmed that India has raised concerns regarding attacks on minorities at multiple levels, reflecting a commitment to human rights and regional stability.
Witnesses appearing before the committee described the current juncture as India’s greatest strategic challenge in Bangladesh since the Liberation War of 1971. Unlike 1971, when the challenge was existential, today’s scenario reflects a generational shift, a recalibration of political order, and potential realignment influenced by external powers such as China and Pakistan. One witness warned that without careful diplomatic engagement, India risks losing strategic space in Dhaka — not to war, but to irrelevance.
Yet, the enduring legacy of 1971 continues to anchor bilateral goodwill. The foreign secretary reaffirmed that historical ties, commemorated annually on Victory Day, 16th December, continue to foster a sense of brotherhood. “Even as a new generation grows up in Bangladesh,” he noted, “the spirit of 1971 will remain a guiding light for cooperation and mutual respect.”
As India navigates this intricate landscape, the report underscores the importance of strategic foresight, diplomatic engagement, and reaffirmation of shared history in preserving a partnership that has long been central to the region’s peace, stability, and prosperity.
With PTI inputs
