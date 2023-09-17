CWC says INDIA bloc causing concern to PM Modi, passes 14-point resolution

The Congress on Saturday, 16 September resolved to make the INDIA bloc an "ideological and electoral success" to free the country from "divisive politics" and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.

The party made the assertion in a 14-point resolution adopted in Hyderabad by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is meeting for the first time since being reconstituted.

On day one of the two-day meeting, the party passed several resolutions and discussed various issues.

The CWC also "wholeheartedly" welcomed the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), asserting that it has caused concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.