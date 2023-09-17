CWC says INDIA bloc causing concern to PM Modi, passes 14-point resolution
In its resolution, the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the party, has expressed worry about rising unemployment and the consistent increase in prices, particularly of essential goods
The Congress on Saturday, 16 September resolved to make the INDIA bloc an "ideological and electoral success" to free the country from "divisive politics" and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.
The party made the assertion in a 14-point resolution adopted in Hyderabad by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is meeting for the first time since being reconstituted.
On day one of the two-day meeting, the party passed several resolutions and discussed various issues.
The CWC also "wholeheartedly" welcomed the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), asserting that it has caused concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
In its resolution, the CWC, which is the highest decision-making body of the party, has expressed serious worry about rising unemployment and the consistent increase in prices, particularly of essential goods.
CWC also criticised the government's failure to conduct the national population census, which was due in 2021, calling it a matter of ''national and international shame''. Additionally, the CWC noted that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament was an "act of political vendetta by the Prime Minister", and expressed satisfaction that Gandhi had been restored to his position.
Here are a few more highlights of the 14-point resolution:
The CWC expresses its grave concern at increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities. The Prime Minister’s so-called Rozgar Melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year. The failure to conduct the decennial Census, due in 2021, is a national and an international shame. One of the consequences is that an estimated 14 crore of the poorest Indians are denied their entitlement to food rations since ration cards are issued on the basis of the 2011 Census. The CWC also underlines the stubborn refusal of the Modi government to conduct a Caste Census. This refusal in the face of a universal demand has exposed the BJP’s lack of commitment to social and economic justice and its bias against the backward classes, Dalits and tribal people. In this context, the CWC also calls for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs.
The CWC expresses its deep anguish on the total breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in Manipur and the continuing violence. After more than four months, the state is bitterly divided due to the BJP’s polarisation agenda. The silence and neglect of the Prime Minister, the failure of the Home Minister and the intransigence of the Chief Minister have led to an unprecedented situation where there are repeated clashes between the security forces and civilians and between the Army/Assam Rifles and the state police force. The sparks from Manipur are now threatening to spread to the wider North-Eastern region. The CWC reiterates the demand of the Congress party for the immediate removal of the Chief Minister and imposition of President’s Rule. The CWC also urges that all possible steps be taken to recover looted arms and ammunition, restore public order, alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting thousands of besieged people and internal refugees, and establish a framework for dialogue among different groups of the people.
The CWC unequivocally condemns the incursions by China into Indian-held territory and the repeated provocations such as publishing maps that include Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India. Most unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s clean chit to China on 19th June, 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans, and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions. The CWC calls upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India.
The CWC summarily rejects the call for a new Constitution and the mischievous argument that the basic structure of the Constitution can be changed. The Modi government’s assault on the Constitution must be condemned and resisted by all democratic forces to safeguard the foundational ideas of the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar and his compatriots. The Constitution reflects the values of the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress. The CWC also calls out the hypocrisy and duplicity of the Modi government which showcases to the world the symbolism of Mahatma Gandhi while giving a free hand to those who defame him and defile his legacy.
The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal is yet another brazen attack on the federal structure of the country. The Modi government has systematically undermined federalism through overriding legislation, reduction in the States’ share of tax revenues, misuse of the office of Governor, creating roadblocks in implementing schemes and programmes in Opposition-governed states (like it has happened in regard to the food security guarantee in Karnataka), and denying emergency funds and disaster relief to states (like Himachal Pradesh that has been hit by floods and landslides).
The CWC stands with the people of our country for communal harmony, social and economic fraternity, the fulfilment of the aspirations of youth, and for a strong, proud and respected nation enjoying an honoured place in the international community. The CWC pledges to restore a nation of which every Indian, irrespective of caste or religion, whether rich or poor, young or old, can be proud.
The CWC reminds the Modi government of the commitments it made to the farmers and farmers’ organizations on the issue of MSP and other demands. Farmers are burdened with growing debt. Agriculture and the rural economy are in deep distress. MSMEs are languishing since the blow of Demonetisation and due to the lack of support from the government. Export markets have shrunk and exports have declined. The engines of investment and consumption are sluggish and have failed to revive the economy. The economic outlook remains bleak. The sole concern of the government seems to be headline management.
The CWC reiterates its demand for a JPC into the startling revelations that have been made and continue to be made on the transactions of the Adani business group that has been the prime beneficiary of the Prime Minister’s close friendship and the government’s biased policies and administrative largesse.Congress Working Committee, Indian National Congress
Key Congress leaders were part of the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted CWC, focusing on devising a comprehensive strategy for upcoming state assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Attendees included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, among others.
With inputs from PTI
