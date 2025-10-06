Dalit youth lynched in Raebareli; Rahul Gandhi condoles family: Congress
Police arrest five men in connection with the lynching; case under IPC investigation
A horrific incident unfolded in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit youth, identified as Hariom, was brutally lynched by a mob late on Saturday, 4 October, sparking outrage across political and social circles.
According to police reports, Hariom, reportedly mentally unstable, was walking to his in-laws’ house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a group of men surrounded him, accusing him of being part of a gang allegedly using drones to mark houses for theft. He was beaten mercilessly with sticks and belts and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
Police have arrested five men in connection with the lynching. The case is being investigated under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and authorities have assured strict action against the perpetrators.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in Parliament, expressed deep grief and solidarity with the victim’s family. Speaking through the AICC media and publicity department, spokesperson Pawan Khera said Gandhi personally spoke to Hariom’s father and brother, assuring them of support in this time of “unbearable grief”.
Khera described the lynching as both “heartbreaking and enraging,” noting that the deceased reportedly called out to Rahul Gandhi during his final moments.
“For Rahul ji, who considers the people of Raebareli his family, this tragedy is deeply wounding,” Khera said.
Rahul Gandhi also voiced concern over the “dangerous normalisation of lynching” in India, emphasising that those responsible for such violence must face the full force of the law. “Justice must be served,” he added.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed condemned the incident on social media, highlighting the political context: “When he repeatedly said ‘Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi,’ the criminals claimed to be supporters of Yogi. This is what the double engine of Yogi and Modi has done in Uttar Pradesh. Their politics of hate is taking the lives of Dalits and the marginalised.”
She further criticised the state government, stating, “Muslims are under attack, women are unsafe, and Dalits and OBCs are being targeted—no one is safe under the BJP government anywhere.”
The lynching has sparked protests and widespread condemnation. Local authorities are working to ensure law and order, while political leaders across parties have urged strict legal action. The Raebareli police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and all involved parties will be brought to justice.
With PTI inputs
