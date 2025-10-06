Dalit youth lynched in Raebareli; Rahul Gandhi condoles family: Congress

A horrific incident unfolded in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit youth, identified as Hariom, was brutally lynched by a mob late on Saturday, 4 October, sparking outrage across political and social circles.

According to police reports, Hariom, reportedly mentally unstable, was walking to his in-laws’ house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a group of men surrounded him, accusing him of being part of a gang allegedly using drones to mark houses for theft. He was beaten mercilessly with sticks and belts and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police have arrested five men in connection with the lynching. The case is being investigated under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and authorities have assured strict action against the perpetrators.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in Parliament, expressed deep grief and solidarity with the victim’s family. Speaking through the AICC media and publicity department, spokesperson Pawan Khera said Gandhi personally spoke to Hariom’s father and brother, assuring them of support in this time of “unbearable grief”.