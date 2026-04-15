Dance to Hidma song at Pune hostel triggers ‘urban Naxal’ hunt

Maharashtra's intelligence agencies appear to have discovered a new frontline in the battle against 'urban Naxals' — a students' cultural programme in Pune.

At a government hostel in the city, tribal students performed a dance to a song associated with slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma during events marking the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The performance has prompted intelligence agencies to begin searching for the 'roots' of 'urban Naxalism' behind the choice of song.

According to reports, this is the first such instance since Maharashtra’s BJP-led Mahayuti government declared the state “Naxal-free”, where Hidma has allegedly been “glorified” through a cultural performance — in this case, via a YouTube playlist selected minutes before the event.

The BJP has objected to the performance and demanded an inquiry. Questions are also being raised about why songs on Ambedkar or Chhatrapati Shivaji were not chosen for Ambedkar Jayanti instead. Some of the students who performed are reportedly from Gadchiroli district, once considered a Maoist stronghold but now officially categorised as “Naxal-free”.

The programme took place at the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel in Vishrantwadi between 6 and 14 April as part of sports and cultural activities organised by hostel residents themselves.