BJP CMs sign 'global' deals with Indian firms in Davos. Was that the point?

At the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos (19–23 January), chief ministers from most of India's BJP-ruled states have been busy attending sessions, posing for cameras, and — most importantly — signing investment MoUs to draw capital into their states. The stated aim is classic: attract foreign investors, boost development, and create jobs for the unemployed.

But the fine print has turned a few heads: the majority of investors these CMs are signing deals with aren’t foreign at all — they’re Indian companies. Which has led to the obvious question: if Indian companies are investing in Indian states, then why the Swiss Alps? Why not just sign across the table in Mumbai, Bhopal or Guwahati instead of booking a Davos suite?

That question became sharper once Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a Rs 1.3 lakh crore deal with Lodha Developers for data centres. Lodha Developers, for the uninitiated, is run by Abhishek Lodha, son of Maharashtra’s skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. On day one alone, Fadnavis claimed he had secured MoUs worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore, promising 35 lakh jobs. Alongside Lodha, the big-ticket MoUs featured other familiar Indian names such as Raheja, Panchshil and Surjagad Ispat.

The Opposition was quick to pounce. Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on X that “the Maharashtra CM goes to Davos and signs an MoU with a company owned by a minister’s son”. He added, pointedly, “Did it really have to be signed in Switzerland, or is there some hidden meaning in this odd event?” Mumbai Congress chief and MP Varsha Gaikwad also slammed these “Indian-with-Indian” MoUs in Davos as unnecessary and a waste of public funds.