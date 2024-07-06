Days after attack on Congress office, Rahul Gandhi vows to defeat BJP govt in Gujarat

Gandhi's statement assumes significance as it underscores the Congress's determination to challenge the ruling BJP in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. The party recently won its first Lok Sabha seat in the state in a decade.

Accusing the BJP of politicising Ram, Gandhi referred to L.K. Advani's infamous Ram Rath Yatra from the 1990s, stating that while the yatra started in Ayodhya, it has also ended in Ayodhya with the recent Lok Sabha election.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Ram Mandir, the BJP lost the Faizabad seat, which includes Ayodhya city. "I am telling you that just like BJP lost in Ayodhya, it is going to lose in Gujarat too. The people of Gujarat have to do only one thing. You don't have to be afraid. If you fight the BJP without any fear, the BJP will not be able to stand in front of you," Gandhi said, referring to INDIA bloc candidate Awadhesh Prasad's victory in Faizabad.

Attacking the RSS, BJP and PM Modi, Gandhi said the RSS was afraid of fighting the British, as PM Modi was of contesting from Ayodhya. "Surveys were conducted thrice in Ayodhya, and the surveyors said: if Narendra Modi contests elections from Ayodhya, he will lose and his political career will end. That is why Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi, but he had a narrow escape there too," Gandhi said, referring to the PM's relatively slim victory margin in Varanasi.