Delhi MCD mayoral poll postponed; House adjourned as AAP-BJP clash

Ahead of voting for the Delhi mayoral elections, clashes broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors over who should take oath first. A new date will be announced soon, according to MCD officials.

Delhi was set to get its next Mayor on Friday, more than a month after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party defeated BJP in the civic body elections. AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi against BJP's Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for the top post.

The presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma began administering oaths to the 10 nominated aldermen before AAP's elected members. After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Sharma to take oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans.

The Leader of the House Mukesh Goel said it was for the first time in the history of 25 years of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that the winning party was being sidelined and the runner-up BJP was being asked to take oath first.

The BJP councillors countered by raising slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP members raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi.

"Four aldermen who took oath have been nominated and have become the nominated councillors. The House has been adjourned until further notification," said Sharma.

"MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and municipal secretary Bhagwan Singh have informed the L-G's office about today's incident and the happenings inside the House. The next date for resuming the House will now be decided by the L-G," Sharma added.