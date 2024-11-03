Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal to resume ‘padyatra’ from Rajouri Garden

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 3 November, said party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will resume his 'padyatra' (foot march) from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden later in the day.

AAP leaders are undertaking foot marches in Delhi's different Assembly segments in the run-up to the February 2025 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Kejriwal will resume his 'padyatra' from Rajouri Garden.

"Padyatras were halted due to festivals. Today Arvind Kejriwal is going to resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden and the foot marches will continue throughout November and December," the Rajya Sabha MP said.