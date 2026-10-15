Delhi protest: Home secretary tenders unconditional apology to SC in contempt case
Govind Mohan seeks modification of the court's order to permit internet suspensions in emergencies, subject to legal safeguard
Union home secretary Govind Mohan tenders an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court in a contempt case linked to the 10 October protest.
Mohan says cellular internet services were suspended in a 4-km radius around Raisina Hill for 24 hours.
The contempt petition alleges violation of the court's direction against a complete shutdown of Metro and train services.
Union home secretary Govind Mohan has tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the Supreme Court in a contempt case concerning alleged violations of its direction against a complete prohibition on Metro and train services in Delhi during a protest on 10 October.
In an affidavit filed before the apex court, Mohan said the Delhi Police had requested a one-day suspension of cellular internet services until 10 pm on 10 October. The request was processed in accordance with the law and considered a proportionate measure to prevent disturbances to public order, he said.
Mohan said cellular internet services were suspended from 10 pm on 9 October until 10 pm on 10 October within a 4-km radius of Raisina Hill.
He clarified that the suspension applied only to cellular internet services and did not cover Wi-Fi, broadband or other non-cellular internet and telecommunication services.
The home secretary said temporary internet suspensions within a defined geographical area could be considered an appropriate measure to maintain public order, subject to statutory safeguards.
He urged the Supreme Court to modify its 11 October order to the extent necessary to permit internet suspensions in situations of necessity, strictly in accordance with the law and applicable safeguards.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.
On 11 October, the Supreme Court had said the contempt petitioners had made out a prima facie case in alleging violations of its direction to ensure there was no complete prohibition on Metro and train services in Delhi during the protest.
The bench issued notices to Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara.
The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party on 10 October to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.