Delhi protest: Home secretary tenders unconditional apology to SC in contempt case

He clarified that the suspension applied only to cellular internet services and did not cover Wi-Fi, broadband or other non-cellular internet and telecommunication services.

The home secretary said temporary internet suspensions within a defined geographical area could be considered an appropriate measure to maintain public order, subject to statutory safeguards.

He urged the Supreme Court to modify its 11 October order to the extent necessary to permit internet suspensions in situations of necessity, strictly in accordance with the law and applicable safeguards.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

On 11 October, the Supreme Court had said the contempt petitioners had made out a prima facie case in alleging violations of its direction to ensure there was no complete prohibition on Metro and train services in Delhi during the protest.

The bench issued notices to Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara.

The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party on 10 October to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.