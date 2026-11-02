Delhi shopped and democracy spoke: Congress counters BJP’s rally criticism

Jairam Ramesh said rally participants supported Delhi’s traders, countering BJP warnings of business disruption.

Rahul Gandhi had urged protesters to shop locally while attending the INDIA bloc rally.

Ramesh accused the BJP of using traders’ concerns to divert attention from demands for electoral accountability.

Congress on Monday pushed back against the BJP’s criticism of the INDIA bloc’s Delhi rally, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying protesters had actually supported local traders while raising demands for electoral accountability.

In a post on X, Ramesh said participants responded to Rahul Gandhi’s appeal by shopping in Delhi’s markets, demonstrating that democratic protest and commercial activity could go together.

He said wholesale markets in Old Delhi opened and witnessed brisk trade, while small shopkeepers and street vendors also benefited from purchases by people visiting the capital for the rally. He cited newspaper reports as evidence that warnings of widespread disruption had failed to reflect the full picture.

The dispute began before the 1 November gathering at Ramlila Maidan, when traders’ organisations sought its postponement until after Diwali. The Chamber of Trade and Industry warned that large crowds, traffic restrictions and difficulties transporting goods could affect markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace during a crucial trading period.

The BJP amplified criticism of the event. Party MP Praveen Khandelwal dismissed Gandhi’s appeal to rally participants to shop locally, saying traders needed customers rather than political crowds.