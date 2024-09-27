DU student elections: NSUI, ABVP trade charges as first round of voting ends

In the 2023 DUSU elections, the ABVP secured three key central panel positions, including that of president, while NSUI won the vice-president's post. Historically, DUSU elections have been a stepping stone for aspiring national politicians, with both students' organisations frequently dominating the university body.

Notably, DUSU elections were last held in 2019 and were postponed in 2020 and 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disruptions in the academic calendar also delayed the polls in 2022.

Watchers say DUSU elections are often viewed as a reflection of Indian politics, where issues such as caste dynamics, gender disparities, and excessive spending tend to dominate, diverting attention from the core purpose of student politics.

A day before the polls, Delhi High Court allowed the elections to proceed but halted vote counting, which was initially scheduled for Saturday. The court ordered the removal of publicity material and the restoration of public property before counting could begin.

"The election process may proceed, but no vote counting shall take place until the court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, and spray paints are removed and public property is restored," ruled a bench headed by chief justice-designate Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The court also directed the university to submit a status report and ensure that the EVMs and ballot boxes remain secure until further orders. Additionally, the university was instructed to cover the expenses incurred by civic authorities for cleaning up the defacement, with the option to recover the amount from the candidates later.

The ABVP has nominated Rishabh Choudhary for the post of president, Bhanu Pratap Singh for vice-president, Mitravinda Karanwal for secretary, and Aman Kapasiya for joint secretary in the DUSU elections.