Delimitation explainer: Why southern states will lose, no matter what Amit Shah says

Delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies is a constitutional mandate and is unavoidable unless the government and Parliament agree to amend the Constitution or extend the freeze imposed in 1976, which ends this year. There is considerable confusion about the exercise, partly because the last nationwide delimitation was conducted between 2002 and 2008 without changing the number of Lok Sabha seats. This explainer attempts to answer some of the most frequently asked questions:

What is delimitation?

Allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states and division of constituencies are mandated by Article 82 of the Constitution after every Census. In 1976, the process was frozen until 2000. In 2001, the freeze was extended until 2026. The 87th amendment in 2003 allowed the use of the 2001 Census for redrawing boundaries within states without adding new constituencies.

What is the Delimitation Commission?

The Delimitation Commission of India was first formed in 1952 under the Delimitation Commission Act, 1952. It is a statutory, quasi-judicial body constituted from time to time by Parliament, not a permanent institution, and its decisions — by constitutional mandate — cannot be challenged in court. It is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and has the chief election commissioner as a member. The last Delimitation Commission was constituted in 2002 after the 2001 Census, and submitted its report in 2008.

When is the next delimitation due?

The delimitation exercise can kick in once the report of the ongoing 2027 Census is released. The government will then constitute the commission as explained above.