Demand to make Sunetra Pawar chief minister adds to BJP’s unease

A fresh political undercurrent appears to be emerging in Maharashtra with growing demands from the Pawar family and leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction to project Sunetra Pawar as a future chief minister. The demand, repeatedly voiced during campaigning for the Baramati Assembly by-election, is being viewed as a potential signal of political shifts within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Following the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati in January, his wife Sunetra Pawar was appointed the state’s first woman deputy chief minister and was also elevated to the post of national president of the NCP faction led by the late leader. She is now contesting the by-election for the Baramati Assembly seat that fell vacant after his death.

Efforts were reportedly made to ensure her unopposed election. After Sharad Pawar requested Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress withdrew its candidate. However, the presence of Independent candidates in the fray has meant that Sunetra Pawar has had to contest the election.

Members of the Pawar family have campaigned extensively in her support. Her sons Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar, along with Ajit's nephew Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, have been actively canvassing for her.

During campaigning, Jay Pawar openly expressed the view that Sunetra Pawar should be made chief minister. Even earlier, Ajit faction minister Aditi Tatkare had made a similar appeal, stating during campaign events that Sunetra Pawar would become the state’s chief minister. The sentiment has found backing from several senior leaders within the NCP faction.