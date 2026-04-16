Demand to make Sunetra Pawar chief minister adds to BJP’s unease
Calls from Pawar family and Ajit faction leaders during Baramati bypoll campaign hint at possible churn within Mahayuti alliance
A fresh political undercurrent appears to be emerging in Maharashtra with growing demands from the Pawar family and leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction to project Sunetra Pawar as a future chief minister. The demand, repeatedly voiced during campaigning for the Baramati Assembly by-election, is being viewed as a potential signal of political shifts within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.
Following the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati in January, his wife Sunetra Pawar was appointed the state’s first woman deputy chief minister and was also elevated to the post of national president of the NCP faction led by the late leader. She is now contesting the by-election for the Baramati Assembly seat that fell vacant after his death.
Efforts were reportedly made to ensure her unopposed election. After Sharad Pawar requested Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress withdrew its candidate. However, the presence of Independent candidates in the fray has meant that Sunetra Pawar has had to contest the election.
Members of the Pawar family have campaigned extensively in her support. Her sons Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar, along with Ajit's nephew Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, have been actively canvassing for her.
During campaigning, Jay Pawar openly expressed the view that Sunetra Pawar should be made chief minister. Even earlier, Ajit faction minister Aditi Tatkare had made a similar appeal, stating during campaign events that Sunetra Pawar would become the state’s chief minister. The sentiment has found backing from several senior leaders within the NCP faction.
Such emotional appeals appear to be generating resonance among supporters. However, the developments are being viewed with caution within BJP circles, particularly because Eknath Shinde is also seen as a strong contender for the chief minister’s post.
Shinde had joined the Mahayuti alliance after rebelling against the undivided Shiv Sena and was made chief minister at the time. Subsequently, however, the BJP reinstated Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Political speculation has persisted that Shinde remains dissatisfied over not holding the top post. Senior BJP leaders in Delhi have reportedly intervened on multiple occasions to manage differences within the alliance.
Ajit Pawar too had joined the Mahayuti with ambitions of becoming chief minister, a goal that remained unfulfilled due to his untimely death.
Baramati has long been considered a stronghold of the Pawar family. The BJP has also sought to expand its political footprint in the constituency at both the Lok Sabha and Assembly levels, but success has remained elusive so far.
Fadnavis had publicly expressed hope that the Baramati bypoll would be uncontested, but Independent candidates ultimately refused to withdraw nominations.
During the campaign, Pawar family members have suggested that BJP leaders attending Sunetra Pawar’s rallies may have their own political calculations. Yugendra Pawar has said that if the BJP were to support making Sunetra Pawar chief minister, it would be welcomed.
He also criticised the Fadnavis government over what he described as a failure to properly investigate the plane crash that claimed Ajit Pawar’s life.
The calls projecting Sunetra Pawar as a potential chief minister are thus being read as part of broader manoeuvring within the Mahayuti alliance, indicating possible shifts in Maharashtra’s political equations in the period ahead.
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