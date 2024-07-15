Democracy murdered in broad daylight: Congress attacks BJP on Tripura violence

The Congress on Monday condemned the BJP over incidents of violence in Tripura following the announcement of panchayat polls, alleging that "democracy is being murdered" in broad daylight in the northeastern state, which is the "real Samvidhan hatya (killing)".

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed it is beyond doubt that the violence is being "masterminded by the self-styled double engine government".

"Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight in Tripura. That it is being masterminded by the self-styled double engine Sarkar (government) is beyond any doubt," he said on X, tagging a post on the issue by Congress Tripura in-charge Girish Chodankar.

Panchayat elections will be held in Tripura on 8 August and votes will be counted on 10 August.

Responding to a post by another Congress leader on the violence, Ramesh said, "This is a BJP-type assault on the Constitution of India — its principles, its values, its provisions and its institutions. This is the real Samvidhan hatya."

Ramesh's remarks were an apparent dig at Union home minister Amit Shah's announcement last week that the Union government has decided to observe 25 June, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

In his post on X, Chodankar said, "Now BJP-sponsored violence in Tripura ahead of Panchayat elections to stop the opposition from filing nomination. Ever since the date of the upcoming panchayat elections-2024 was announced in the state, BJP-backed miscreants have started house-to-house attacks and threats on loyal Congress workers in various parts of the state to unfairly influence the election results in their favour."