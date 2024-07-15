Democracy murdered in broad daylight: Congress attacks BJP on Tripura violence
MP Jairam Ramesh cites Tripura's party in-charge to claim BJP unleashing violence ahead of August panchayat elections
The Congress on Monday condemned the BJP over incidents of violence in Tripura following the announcement of panchayat polls, alleging that "democracy is being murdered" in broad daylight in the northeastern state, which is the "real Samvidhan hatya (killing)".
Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed it is beyond doubt that the violence is being "masterminded by the self-styled double engine government".
"Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight in Tripura. That it is being masterminded by the self-styled double engine Sarkar (government) is beyond any doubt," he said on X, tagging a post on the issue by Congress Tripura in-charge Girish Chodankar.
Panchayat elections will be held in Tripura on 8 August and votes will be counted on 10 August.
Responding to a post by another Congress leader on the violence, Ramesh said, "This is a BJP-type assault on the Constitution of India — its principles, its values, its provisions and its institutions. This is the real Samvidhan hatya."
Ramesh's remarks were an apparent dig at Union home minister Amit Shah's announcement last week that the Union government has decided to observe 25 June, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.
In his post on X, Chodankar said, "Now BJP-sponsored violence in Tripura ahead of Panchayat elections to stop the opposition from filing nomination. Ever since the date of the upcoming panchayat elections-2024 was announced in the state, BJP-backed miscreants have started house-to-house attacks and threats on loyal Congress workers in various parts of the state to unfairly influence the election results in their favour."
He alleged that those who want to contest elections for the Congress are being threatened not to do so. "Just one day after the announcement of panchayat election 2024 on 11 July, in Kalyanpur RD Block, Mohanpur RD Block, Satchand RD Block, Tepania RD Block, Dukli RD Block, Salema Block, Bishalgarh Block, Congress workers were attacked, houses are burnt by BJP miscreants (sic)," Chodankar alleged.
"Dear PM Narendra Modi Ji - Kindly direct your party in Tripura to stop violence and respect democracy. Else Tripura people will punish you like in Manipur," he also wrote in his post.
AICC national secretary Szarita Laitphlang said following the announcement of panchayat elections in the state, disturbing reports have emerged from various regions. "BJP-affiliated individuals have embarked on a campaign of intimidation, murders and violence against dedicated Congress workers and its alliance partners. This deplorable tactic aims to suppress opposition voices and manipulate the electoral process in favour of their party," she said.
Laitphlang said the Congress condemns these egregious acts of violence and coercion in the strongest terms. "Such actions not only violate the spirit of fair elections but also betray a disregard for democratic norms and principles. We call upon the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all political participants and uphold the integrity of the electoral process," she added.
