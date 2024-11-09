Demonetisation, GST weapons to kill farmers, labourers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying that its moves like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) were "weapons to kill farmers, labourers and the poor in the country".

He said that a battle is on in India between the ideologies of the BJP-RSS and INDIA bloc, who are believers of hatred and love, respectively.

The battle is also between violence and unity, Gandhi said.

“The policies of Narendra Modi are responsible for spreading unemployment in India. Demonetisation, GST are weapons to kill the poor, farmers and labourers,” he said while addressing a poll rally in Jamshedpur.

“The BJP and RSS are playing politics to divide India on the basis of caste, religion and language. The Congress wants to protect the Constitution of India, while the BJP-RSS is hell-bent on destroying it,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of funding capitalists who in turn invest money abroad.

Gandhi exuded confidence that they would defeat Modi and work for the welfare of the masses.

During the address, Gandhi took a two-minute break after Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta informed him that azaan (Muslim call to prayer) was on.