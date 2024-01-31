'Deny, distract, lie, justify' is govt approach to China: Congress on viral video from Ladakh

A group of Ladakhi shepherds earlier this month apparently confronted Chinese soldiers attempting to obstruct their sheep-grazing activities near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, the Hindu has reported. The incident occurred near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where a video was purportedly recorded by one of those present on the scene.

On Tuesday, the video was shared by Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin on X and Instagram, describing the encounter in which the shepherds can be seen assertively claiming their presence on Indian territory. Needless to say, the video went viral on social media.

In his post, Stanzin commended the resilience exhibited by the shepherds in standing up to the Chinese soldiers, though some of his commenters pointed out the 'worrying' fact that the Chinese soldiers, like the shepherds themselves, appeared to be speaking Tibetan, indicating that the Chinese army may be recruiting Tibetan youth.

Reacting to the incident, the Congress attacked the Narendra Modi government for "covering up the worst territorial setback in six decades for India with its DDLJ approach: Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify".