'Designed to polarise': INDIA bloc parties react to CAA implementation

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee labelled the announcement as BJP's election publicity and expressed her intent to fight the move. She also questioned the Centre's motive for releasing the notification before Ramzan, urging people to remain calm.

"Let me see the rules first. The notification has just been issued. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else," the Trinamool Congress chief said at a press conference in Kolkata.

"You should have notified rules six months ago. If there are any good things, we always support and appreciate, but if anything is done that is not good for the country, TMC will always raise its voice and oppose it. I know why today's date was chosen before Ramzan. I appeal to the people to be calm and avoid any rumors," she added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav characterised the CAA notification as BJP's distraction game, and called on the government to explain why many Indians renounced their citizenship during their 10-year rule.

"The public has now understood the BJP's game of politics of distraction. The BJP government should explain why lakhs of citizens gave up their citizenship of the country during their 10-year rule. No matter what happens tomorrow, you will have to give an account of electoral bonds and also the (PM) care fund," Yadav wrote on X.