Despite govt's failure to support MGNREGA, it represents Cong's commitment to social justice: Rahul

Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Centre of "undermining" the MGNREGA and said despite the Narendra Modi government's "failure to support" the scheme's potential, it continues to represent the Congress's commitment to social justice.

The Congress MP from Rae Bareli recalled that on this day in 2005, the Congress-led UPA government enacted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and envisioned an equal and inclusive approach for India's growth.

"Our vision was clear, simple, and singular: to uplift the poorest sections of our society and provide them with a life of dignity," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"We recognised that poverty and unemployment were significant barriers to development, and MGNREGA was conceptualised to address these issues head-on. It was a revolutionary step to empower the people by guaranteeing them a dignified basic minimum income," he added.

In the years since, the MGNREGA has stood as a shining example of India's strength, lifting 27 crore people out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2015-16, providing employment to millions more, and transforming infrastructure in rural areas, Gandhi said.