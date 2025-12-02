The devil in the draft SIR order

Significant gaps between the draft and final versions of the Election Commission’s 24 June Special Intensive Revision (SIR) order have come to light, including the quiet deletion of Citizenship Act references and an incomplete constitutional line. These details were highlighted in an investigation by The Indian Express published today.

The report said that on the same day the order was issued, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu inserted a note of caution into the draft, urging that the revision exercise, which requires all voters to file enumeration forms and certain groups to provide additional proof of eligibility, must not burden vulnerable citizens.

Sandhu wrote that genuine electors, particularly the elderly, the sick, persons with disabilities, the poor and other fragile groups, should be “facilitated” and not “harassed”.

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar cleared the draft via WhatsApp within hours, reflecting the urgency behind the rollout. Yet when the final order was made public that evening, a crucial section was altered.