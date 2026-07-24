Pradhan criminal education minister, Modi must apologise for police action: Rahul

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the alleged use of force against students protesting the NEET paper leak, branding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan a "criminal education minister" and demanding his immediate removal.

Standing alongside a student protester who was allegedly struck by pellets during the 20 July march in Delhi, Gandhi accused the government of attacking the country's future and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to students.

"You are saying that protesters have been hit by pellet guns. I want to explain when pellet guns were fired. My brother was struck by a pellet gun when he was peacefully protesting with a tricolour in hand," Gandhi told reporters outside Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.

The LoP then lifted the student's T-shirt to show injuries on his torso, telling reporters that the pellet had also damaged one of his eyes. "This is the future of our country," Gandhi said, gesturing towards the injured youth. "This has happened to thousands of young people. They have been shot at with pellet guns and beaten in lathi-charges. What were they doing? They were protesting peacefully."