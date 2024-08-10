Dictatorship defeated, honesty, truth won: Sisodia a day after his release

A day after being granted bail, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and the AAP's second-in-command, Manish Sisodia, launched a scathing attack on the Modi government.

Addressing to AAP supporters at the party's headquarters in Delhi, Sisodia, who had spent the last 17 months in jail over the excise policy case, said it took 17 months but honesty and truth have won. Flanked by senior AAP leaders, Sisodia condemned the BJP-led government, particularly emphasizing its alleged corruption.

"BJP people put hundreds of honest businessmen in jail by filing false cases against them. They were implicated in false ED cases. Thousands of families are destroyed when one businessman goes to jail. The BJP is taking away the jobs of lakhs of people for their donation business. This is not a fight against corruption but dictatorship," Sisodia declared.