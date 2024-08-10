Dictatorship defeated, honesty, truth won: Sisodia a day after his release
With Haryana's Assembly elections on the horizon, Sisodia's release is seen as a potential game-changer for the AAP
A day after being granted bail, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and the AAP's second-in-command, Manish Sisodia, launched a scathing attack on the Modi government.
Addressing to AAP supporters at the party's headquarters in Delhi, Sisodia, who had spent the last 17 months in jail over the excise policy case, said it took 17 months but honesty and truth have won. Flanked by senior AAP leaders, Sisodia condemned the BJP-led government, particularly emphasizing its alleged corruption.
"BJP people put hundreds of honest businessmen in jail by filing false cases against them. They were implicated in false ED cases. Thousands of families are destroyed when one businessman goes to jail. The BJP is taking away the jobs of lakhs of people for their donation business. This is not a fight against corruption but dictatorship," Sisodia declared.
Addressing the people of Delhi, Haryana, and the entire nation, Sisodia urged them to rise against what he described as the BJP's dictatorial regime. "This fight is not just ours; every common man must join it," he asserted.
With Haryana's assembly elections on the horizon, Sisodia's release is seen by political observers as a potential game-changer for both the government and the AAP.
Referring to the alleged harrassment of women wrestlers by BJP MP Braj Bhushan Singh, Sisodia said that "Vinesh has increased our prestige across the world. She stands at Jantar Mantar and says that a BJP MP has teased her, but the central government does not even arrest that MP. On the contrary, the daughter is trolled on social media. If this is not dictatorship, then what is?" he said.
The Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Sisodia, a trusted lieutenant of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, couldn't have come at a more opportune moment. As a key architect of AAP's rise and a vital pillar of the Delhi government, Sisodia, who managed 18 departments before his arrest and subsequent resignation in Kejriwal government, is expected to reinvigorate the beleaguered party.
"We are merely the horses of this chariot, but our true saarthi (charioteer) is still in jail. He will be free soon," Sisodia said, referring to the incarcerated AAP leader and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal.